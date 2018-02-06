SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Hundreds of PSAT tests taken by students at Granite Bay High School are being deemed invalid after an oversight by school administrators.

Back in October, students were given the wrong exam that did not coincide with that specific test date. Now the school says those tests are no good.

“I didn’t know what happened until a friend told me that all the scores were messed up,” said student Amanda Morehouse.

This error has sparked frustration among students who had worked hard for their PSAT scores. Many were hoping to use the scores to apply for scholarships.

But the district admits it made a mistake and is now asking students to retake the exam at the school’s expense.

“I was very disappointed and surprised,” said Emily Hansen.

At first, when Emily Hansen received her score on the PSAT she was excited to see she did exceptionally well, scoring in the 99th percentile. But then on the second page, that calculates her score for eligibility for a scholarship she saw an asterisk that indicated her score was not valid.

“I’m a junior, and I’ve been kind of relying on the PSAT for the national merit scholarship, so I was pretty disappointed,” said Hansen.

Other students were shocked at how poorly they scored.

“I was honestly scared, wasn’t expecting to score that low,” said sophomore Ipsha Pandey.

Nineteen freshmen, 98 juniors and the entire sophomore class who took the PSAT on Oct. 25 had their scores deemed invalid after what the administration now calls an internal communication breakdown.

“I was shocked that for that many kids, hundreds of kids, somebody didn’t get that right,” said parent Steve Kappos.

Granite Bay High school sent out this letter to students saying in part “We are very sorry to inform you that we administered the October 11th version of the PSAT on October 25th.”

A test other students across the nation had already taken.

The Roseville Joint Union High School District says the administration failed to notify the College Board that they needed the Oct. 25 test version after they had already received the test for the prior date.

“No excuses are being made, we take full responsibility for the error, but we don’t expect this to happen again,” said assistant superintendent Jess Borjan.

Borjan says the district tried to have the College Board simply re-score the test using the correct answer key, but due to security issues and possible leaks, that wasn’t an option.

So now- the remedy is to issue re-dos at the school’s expense.

Sophomores can retake the exam in April but since there isn’t a PSAT in the spring for juniors, they can take the SAT and the district will pay for it.

Sophomores can retake the exam on April 19th, but since there isn’t a PSAT in the spring for juniors, they can take the SAT instead.

“I’m hoping the school will learn from its mistake, And take steps to prevent this in the future,” said Hansen.