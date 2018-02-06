WOODLAND (CBS13) – Several Dutch Bros. coffee locations are holding a fundraiser for the family of the Colusa County mother Karen Garcia
From now until midnight, proceeds from the Woodland, Davis and Dixon Dutch Bros. coffee locations will go to the family.
Garcia was found dead in her car in Woodland back in early January; she had been reported missing days before. Detectives later determined she had been killed.
Salvador Garcia, Jr. – Karen Garcia’s ex-boyfriend – has been identified as the suspect in her death. He has not been located by authorities.
Detectives say traces of blood were discovered in Salvador’s car.