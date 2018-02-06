ONE-MINUTE NEWSCAST: Watch the all-new 10 a.m. update
Filed Under:Colusa County, Karen Garcia, Woodland

WOODLAND (CBS13) – Several Dutch Bros. coffee locations are holding a fundraiser for the family of the Colusa County mother Karen Garcia

From now until midnight, proceeds from the Woodland, Davis and Dixon Dutch Bros. coffee locations will go to the family.

Garcia was found dead in her car in Woodland back in early January; she had been reported missing days before. Detectives later determined she had been killed.

Salvador Garcia, Jr. – Karen Garcia’s ex-boyfriend – has been identified as the suspect in her death. He has not been located by authorities.

Detectives say traces of blood were discovered in Salvador’s car.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch