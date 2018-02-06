ONE-MINUTE NEWSCAST: Watch the all-new 10 a.m. update
Filed Under:stamps, USPS

NEW YORK (AP) – It’s a beautiful day in the postal neighborhood.

The U.S. Postal Service plans to issue a new stamp featuring Mister Rogers, the children’s television host known for his zip-up cardigan, sneakers and soothing manner.

The Forever stamp will be unveiled March 23 in the same Pittsburgh public television station where “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” was produced. The stamp features Fred Rogers and the royal puppet King Friday XIII.

Rogers produced, wrote and hosted “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” for more than 30 years. He died in 2003 at 74 after battling stomach cancer. His message remained a simple one throughout the years, telling his viewers to love themselves and others.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch