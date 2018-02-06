ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – Oakmont High School is on lockdown as police are at the school investigating an incident.
On Tuesday morning, police received reports of a student on campus with a weapon. They have the student in custody and are in the process of questioning, according to a statement from the school.
No one was injured in the incident, police say.
The school is remaining on lockdown as officers do a thorough search of the campus.
Police are asking parents to not come to or call the school; updates will be given when details become available.