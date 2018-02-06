ONE-MINUTE NEWSCAST:  Watch the all-new 1 p.m. update
ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – Oakmont High School is on lockdown as police are at the school investigating an incident.

On Tuesday morning, police received reports of a student on campus with a weapon. They have the student in custody and are in the process of questioning, according to a statement from the school.

No one was injured in the incident, police say.

The school is remaining on lockdown as officers do a thorough search of the campus.

Police are asking parents to not come to or call the school; updates will be given when details become available.

 

