SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A medical office building in East Sacramento was evacuated Monday, and hazmat crews called in after smoke was reported inside.

The building is located at 1201 Alhambra and houses part of the Sutter health network.

According to the Sacramento Fire Department between 200 and 300 people were evacuated just after 1 p.m. following initial reports of smoke or haze on the fourth floor.

The building includes doctors offices, an urgent care clinic, rehab therapy and also a surgery center. Most of the building was evacuated immediately, but some surgeries were already underway.

According to Sacramento Fire spokesman Chris Harvey, “There were some minor surgeries being performed on the first floor, but they were able to finish up those surgeries, and those patients are being evacuated as they finish up here.”

Fire officials say there was a leak of some refrigerant material which was more of an irritant and there were no complaints or injuries.

Engineers are now trying to determine when that building will be able to re-open.

