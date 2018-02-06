MODESTO (CBS13) — New video has surfaced in the shooting death of Xavier Smith, 5, who was gunned down in October while playing in the front yard.

Detectives with the Modesto Police Department believe a car driving in the neighborhood that was caught on surveillance video may be connected to the child’s death.

Asia Thompson helped raise Xavier Smith. I spoke with her in October after he was gunned down in a drive-by shooting and her feelings about the incident have not changed at all.

“It’s like a piece of me has been ripped away from me, like days are not the same, laughter is not the same, happiness is not the same,” she said.

A photo of a suspected vehicle was released early in the investigation. Now, Modesto Police have video and detectives believe this car may be connected to the shooting death of the 5-year-old.

“It’s a grey or silver 2000s Lexus driven by a white male believed to be either in his late teens or early 20s. Right now, detectives are looking to identify the driver or any occupants in the vehicle or maybe even the registered owner,” said Heather Graves from the Modesto Police Department.

Xavier was a proud member of the Central Valley Jets. He was playful, curious, and family members say he was loved by so many people.

“The grief is a lot, it is. It’s the worst thing ever when you lose a grandchild at 5 years old. He just began living his life, and that baby had, he had so many things he could have touched. He was so alive,” said grandmother, Leticia Smith.

Since his tragic death, the community has come out to support Xavier’s grieving family. They now hope, the person responsible will do the right thing.

“Come forward, just tell us, and apologize for your actions. Even, if you didn’t mean to do it. We know it’s an accident, but you’re making it much worse on yourself. When the community, when they find out, who you are they are going to turn on you. So, it’d better if you just came forward and at least give our family some peace,” said Smith.

Detectives say they were able to obtain that new video from nearby surveillance. They hope it will lead to more tips from the community.