ONE-MINUTE NEWSCAST:  Watch the all-new 9 a.m. update
Topics: Flu Bug Closes School | Bracamontes Trial Closing Arguments | Security Cameras Fighting Crime
Filed Under:Paintball, Torrance

TORRANCE (AP) — Police say they’ve arrested two men and a woman suspected in a drive-by paintball gun attack in Torrance that left one man in danger of losing his vision in his right eye.

The Daily Breeze reports two 20-year-old men and an 18-year-old woman were arrested Tuesday.

Torrance police Sgt. Ronald Harris says detectives recovered several paint balls and a paint gun.

According to police, 65-year-old Michael Fejes was struck in the right eye with a projectile filled with paint on Sunday.

Fejes’ son says it’s unclear if his father’s vision can be saved since he had previously suffered a detached retina.

Harris says there were two other victims in the attack, including one who suffered a minor injury.

The motive for the attack is unknown.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch