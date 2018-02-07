By Christopher Millard

Valentine’s Day can produce a lot of stress. Making the day as unforgettable as it can be is no small task.Well, we present some ideas for you, here at CBS local.Get your creative juices flowing, think outside the candy box, or stick to the tried and true with this year’s Valentine’s Day list.

Baconfest

Downtown Sacramento

1100 12th St.

Sacramento, CA 95814

www.facebook.com/SacramentoBaconFest

Yep! Don’t even front on this. You love bacon, your significant other loves bacon, and the holiday is all about love. I know you can make the leap. Surprise them a few days early, with a rose of bacon. Call ahead to a vendor, and have them out one together for the object of your desire. Over 100 different vendors show off their bacon-y skills during the festival that spans from February 6th to February 11th. Hit up their Facebook page for loads of St. Valentines ideas.

Isn’t It Romantic? The Music of Rodgers and Hart

Masonic Temple

1123 J St.

Sacramento, CA 95814

(916) 922-9758

www.sacramentojazzcoop.org

They ruled the 1930s with their musical legacy, and now they can rule your Valentine’s Day. Richard Rodgers and Lorenz Hart take you back to depression era America, where all you truly needed was love. The Sacramento Jazz Coop tapped vocalist Carolyne Swayze to perform the Rodgers and Hart standards as the group begins theor spring fundraising effort. $25 gets you in to the celebration of love and romance. The show is one night only on Feb 12, 2018 at 07:00 pm. Dpn’t moss this special performance.

Visual Arts Artspace1616: Artifacts by Ron Peetz and Mostly Black by Phil Amrhein

artSpace 1616 (formerly known as The Temp Gallery)

1616 Del Paso Blvd.

Sacramento, CA 95815

(916) 849-1127

Show off Sacto’s cultural side, and impress you date by heading to Artspace1616 where Ron Peetz and Phil Amrhein. Amrhein shows you black in a wholly different way by showcasing a series of works from his “Mostly Black” collection, while Perez privides a counter point with a series of cultures that examine the concept of the “artifact. Perfect for a pre meal escapade or the couple who doesn’t do Valentin’s Day and want to paint it black.

Roxy

2381 Fair Oaks Blvd.

Sacramento, CA 95825

916-489-2000

www.roxyrestaurantandbar.com

Nothing says romance like the white linen tablecloths, the fine presentation and a revolutionary take on American cuisine. The Roxy does Valentin’es day right with a stellar menu, you can pull off a Valentine’s your partner won’t soon forget. The Braised Short Ribs or Butternut Squash Risotto make the mentionables list, The main plates run $19 to $30 with the ingredients being all natural and locally sourced. And nothing says love like a healthy meal.

Plan B – Midtown

1226 20th St.

Sacramento 95811

916-447-3300

www.cafeplanb.com

Look to the French to speak the language of love, speak that language at Plan B. Je T’aime France! Share some mussels as an appetizer over a dimly lit table, before catching a main dish of gnocci with a cream mushroom sauce or some or some grilled salmon. Get a glass of their finest wine (because it French) or an imported beer. Order a tartlette or a mache salad. You may just not want to leave until you’ve had it all. A prix fixe menu is available on the 14th, too. Make sure to call ahead for more details.

