California Weighs Limits To Pepper Spray In Juvenile JailsA state lawmaker and reform groups are pushing to bar officers from carrying pepper spray in juvenile jails in California.

Apple Watch Can Detect Diabetes With 85% Accuracy, Study SaysAccording to a study released by Apple, the Apple Watch can accurately tell whether the wearer does or does not have diabetes 85 percent of the time.

Next Gerber Baby Will Be A Boy With Down SyndromeOne-year-old Lucas Warren's contagious smile won over executives at Gerber baby food who have made him their "spokesbaby" this year.

19-Year-Old Woman Gouges Out Her Own Eyeballs Outside Church, Report SaysLocal churchgoers in South Carolina witnessed a disturbing incident as a young woman gouged out her own eyes outside of their building.