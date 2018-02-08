SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A man died from his injuries on Thursday, a day after he was shot in North Sacramento.

Two men were shot on Wednesday afternoon on Altos Avenue in North Sacramento.

Sacramento Police say one of the men died from his injuries on Thursday. The other man is in the hospital, but he’s stable.

Investigators were on scene within minutes of the reported shooting at 2:30 p.m. A vehicle at the scene was riddled with at least a dozen bullet holes in the windshield.

No arrests have been made and there are no descriptions of suspects available.

