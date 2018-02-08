Man Dies From Injuries In North Sacramento ShootingSacramento Police say one of the men died from his injuries on Thursday. The other man is in the hospital, but he's stable.

Environmentalists Rally Against Trump Plan To Open California Waters For Oil DrillingFrom the Pacific coast to the state Capitol, environmentalists protested a plan by the Trump administration to open the California coast to offshore oil drilling.

Sacramento Police Department's First Female Officers Honored For Trailblazing SpiritFelicia Allen and Flossie Crump both started on the force in 1974 during a time they say the police department wasn’t prepared to work with women.

CHP: Good Samaritan Carjacked Trying To Help Woman In SacramentoAn officer came across a vehicle blocking traffic on Watt Avenue south of Elverta and saw a woman on the ground and another woman standing over her.