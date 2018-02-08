Filed Under:Jason Tarver

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Vanderbilt football coach Derek Mason has added four assistants to his staff.

They are defensive coordinator Jason Tarver, special teams coordinator Shawn Mennenga, wide receivers coach Aaron Moorehead and cornerbacks coach Terrence Brown.

The appointment of Tarver marks a change in approach for Mason, who had served as his own defensive coordinator since 2015.

Tarver and Mason were both Stanford assistants in 2011. Tarver also has been a defensive assistant for the San Francisco 49ers and Oakland Raiders.

Mennenga has been a special teams assistant coach with the Cleveland Browns the last seven seasons. Moorehead, who previously worked with Mason at Stanford, spent the last three seasons as Texas A&M’s receivers coach.

Brown was a defensive graduate assistant for Washington the last three seasons.

Vanderbilt went 5-7 last season.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch