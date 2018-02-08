SANTA CLARA (CBS13) – The 49ers have locked away their franchise quarterback.
According to a source close to the team, San Francisco signed Jimmy Garoppolo to contract in the range of $137 million on Thursday. The deal is for five years and reportedly includes $74 million in guarantees.
Garoppolo’s reported deal makes him the highest-paid player in terms of average annual salary in the NFL.
San Francisco acquired Garoppolo from the New England Patriots in a mid-season trade. The 49ers gave up only a second-round pick for Garoppolo.
Garoppolo took over at starting quarterback in Week 13 and won five straight games.