SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A good Samaritan was allegedly carjacked by the person she was trying to help, according to the California Highway Patrol.
An officer came across a vehicle blocking traffic on Watt Avenue south of Elverta and saw a woman on the ground and another woman standing over her.
The standing woman got into the black Ford F150 and drove away while the woman on the ground injured told she officer that was her truck and it was being stolen.
The truck was pursued southbound on Watt Avenue, south of Elkhorn, heading onto Channing Way. The CHP stopped the pursuit at that point because the woman was driving recklessly and had hit fences along the way. Right after the pursuit stopped, the truck hit a parked car before backing into the CHP vehicle and driving off again.
She would eventually bail out of the car after hitting another fence. She was found in a nearby shed.
The suspect was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and assault with a deadly weapon.
The CHP says the woman who tried to initially help her believed the woman was in some kind of trouble. Instead, she was the one in trouble when she had her cellphone and truck stolen.