LOS BANOS (AP) — A California teen has been sentenced to six years and four months in prison for driving drunk while livestreaming the crash that killed her younger sister.

The Merced Sun-Star reports 19-year-old Obdulia Sanchez was sentenced Thursday after being convicted of gross vehicular manslaughter, DUI and child endangerment stemming from the July 2017 crash.

Sanchez was driving a car that veered onto the shoulder of a road in Los Banos, about 100 miles (160 kilometers) south of San Francisco. Authorities say she overcorrected, causing the vehicle to swerve and overturn, ejecting and killing her 14-year-old sister.

Prosecutors say Sanchez livestreamed on Instagram while driving and the video shows her taking her hands off the steering wheel.

The recording also shows her after the crash, leaning over her sister’s body.

