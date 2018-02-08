ONE-MINUTE NEWSCAST:  Watch the all-new 8 a.m. update
Filed Under:Perris

PERRIS (AP) — Officials say a person suffering from a possible gunshot wound drove into an elementary school parking lot seeking medical assistance.

The Press-Enterprise reports a Val Verde Unified School District release says the incident happened Wednesday at Columbia Elementary School in Mead Valley after children were already in classrooms or in an assembly.

Riverside County Sheriff’s deputies and emergency medical personnel quickly responded to the victim in a vehicle stopped in the handicapped parking area.

The school district says school staff and students were not in any danger.

Sheriff’s spokesman Mike Vasquez says the victim sustained a non-life-threatening injury and was transported to a local hospital.

