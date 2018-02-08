HOUSTON (CBS13) – TMZ is reporting that the son of former Sacramento Kings coach Rick Adelman was killed in an accident last week.
R.J. Adelman was reportedly struck and killed by a woman while he was crossing the street back on Feb. 2.
According to the report, R.J. Adelman was not using a crosswalk when he was struck. The woman stayed at the scene and has been questioned by police; she was released without any charges.
R.J. Adelman was a scout for the Kings under his father and was later an assistant coach for the Houston Rockets.
He was 44-years-old.