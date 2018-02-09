ONE-MINUTE NEWSCAST:  Watch the all-new 10 a.m. update
Luis Bracamontes

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A jury began deliberating late Thursday afternoon following closing arguments in the trial of confessed cop killer Luis Bracamontes.

He and his wife are charged in the murder of two local sheriff’s deputies in 2014.

Bracamontes, who’s been kept outside of the courtroom for most of this trial because of his unruly behavior, was brought back to listen to closing arguments.

He smirked from time to time and then appeared to “nod off.”

The prosecutor went through the counts against Bracamontes, saying there’s clear evidence of his decision to kill Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputy Danny Oliver and Placer County detective Michael Davis Jr.

“It was a killing scheme from start to finish he’s guilty of everything he’s charged with,” said Placer County prosecutor Dave Tellman.

The public defender admits his client committed the murders but says he was “drugged up” and didn’t know what he was doing.

“Mr. Bracamontes clearly was not in his right mind,” said public defender Norm Dawson.

Jurors will continue deliberations Friday. The jury in his wife Janelle Monroy’s separate trial has also begun deliberations.

