SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A verdict has been reached in the trial of confessed cop killer Luis Bracamontes.
Luis Bracamontes has been found guilty of the murder of Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputy Danny Oliver and Placer County Sheriff’s Det. Mike Davis, Jr.
His sentencing is set for March 5.
The undocumented immigrant is accused of murdering Oliver and Davis during a crime spree that also included carjacking and other shooting victims in October of 2014.
Bracamontes’ antics in the opening moments of the trial drew national attention. He calling one of the deputies who was wounded a coward, before yelling expletives while describing the fact that he killed the officers and didn’t regret it. Bracamontes also said he wished he would have killed more.
“I killed f***ing cops. They’re f***ing dead. I don’t f***ing regret that,” he said, while laughing.
President Donald Trump used Bracamontes’ words in a campaign ad in January to promote his border wall and immigration plans.