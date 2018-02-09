Flu Still On The Rise, Hospitalizations High, CDC SaysFlu-related hospitalizations rose to about 60 people out of every 100,000 in the fifth week of 2018.

Company Behind Oreo, Cadbury Looking To Hire Chocolate Taster If you're searching for a new job and you like chocolate, this is the posting for you.

Mom: School Told Students They Can’t Say No When Asked To DanceThe mom says forcing students not to say no teaches them the wrong lesson.

Jury Now Deliberating In Bracamontes CaseA jury began deliberating late Thursday afternoon following closing arguments in the trial of confessed cop killer Luis Bracamontes.