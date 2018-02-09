SACRAMENTO (CBS) — If you’re searching for a new job and you like chocolate, this is the posting for you.
Mondelez International, the company behind Oreo, Cadbury and many other snacks, is looking to hire a chocolate and cocoa beverage taster.
ALSO READ: Family Sues Starbucks After 2-Year-Old’s Drink Allegedly Contains Barista’s Blood
The job is only a part-time position that works 7.5 hours a week in Reading, GB. In the role, you will work with panelists in their discussion rooms and sensory booths. The company released a list of the key responsibilities for the job:
- Be able to taste chocolate and cocoa beverage products and give objective and honest feedback.
- Work within a team of panelists to share opinions and collaborate to reach an agreement on taste.
- Use a clearly defined vocabulary to describe products and aid in the discrimination between products.
- Be consistent in the results given.
- Know the ethical and legal compliance responsibilities of the position; raise questions and concerns when faced with an ethical or compliance issue; apply integrity in all aspects of professional conduct.
- Chocolate tasters are key in helping Mondelez perfect and launch an entirely new product all over the world.
Among the qualifications are a passion for confectionary and taste buds for detection, honesty, a firm grasp of the English language.
Interested applicants can apply here.
Follow CBS13 on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Click/tap here to download the free CBS Local App