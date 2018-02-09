LODI (CBS13) – A Lodi woman was killed when her car crashed into a tree early Friday morning.
The scene was along Kettleman Lane, east of Locust Tree Road.
Officials with the California Highway Patrol’s Stockton division says officers showed up at the scene a little after 12:30 a.m.
A woman driving a Honda had apparently tried to pass several slower cars on the road when she lost control. The Honda first crossed into the westbound lane, then went back into the eastbound lane before it started to spin.
The car eventually went off the road and crashed into several trees.
Investigators say the impact of the crash ejected the driver. She apparently wasn’t wearing her seatbelt, officers say.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. She has been identified as a 23-year-old Lodi resident.