SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Just hours after deliberations began, a jury returned a ‘guilty’ verdict for the man accused of killing two Sacramento-area deputies.

Luis Bracamontes was convicted on two counts of first-degree murder. The illegal immigrant shot and killed Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputy Danny Oliver and Placer County Sheriff’s Det. Michael Davis, Jr. in 2014.

Bracamontes faced a total of 15 charges. He was found guilty on all counts, including five special circumstances and is now eligible for the death penalty.

Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones was in the courtroom when the verdict was read.

“There’s really no joy; it’s more of I think a quiet satisfaction. Nothing can bring Danny back and so for that there will always be that void,” said Jones.

As the jury handed down the convictions, the killer once again showed no remorse. He was seen smiling, laughing, blowing a kiss to the crowd and even pretending to fire a gun at them with his finger. As he walked out of the courtroom, he threatened he “…will kill more cops, soon.”

“This killer is a despicable human being,” Jones said.

But most of Jones’ focus was on the heroes in this tragedy. He and dozens of deputies joined families and friends of the fallen peace officers. Some who cried, some who smiled and others who embraced as they walked away from the courtroom. Not ready to go on camera just yet, they told CBS13 they’re so grateful, happy and relieved this part is over.

An illegal immigrant convicted of killing two local sheriff’s deputies. It’s a step toward justice in what still- more than three years later- is a tragic and senseless loss.

“It doesn’t make it go away, and I think all of us here at the department think about Danny every day,” said Jones.

The sentencing phase of the Bracamontes trial starts March 5.