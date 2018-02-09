What's Next For Luis Bracamontes After Murder ConvictionAs he left the courtroom, he said he would kill more cops. That will be difficult with the stiff sentence he's facing.

No Celebration For Sheriff After Luis Bracamontes Murder Convictions"There's really no joy; it's more of I think a quiet satisfaction. Nothing can bring Danny back and so for that there will always be that void."

Stockton Considers Hiring Homeless To Clean Up Stockton StreetsStockton Mayor Michael Tubbs is pushing a plan to have the city hire the homeless for the job, and he’s teaming up with CalTrans to help pay for it.

California Lawmaker Wants Power Lines Shut Off In High WindsFire investigators in Santa Rosa determined it was PG&E power lines blowing in high winds that sparked two small fires in October.

Giant Rats Spotted In Central Valley CountiesThe California Department of Fish and Wildlife has already spotted about 20 nutrias in Fresno, Merced and Stanislaus counties.