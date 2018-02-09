YUBA CITY (CBS13) – Authorities are crediting a Good Samaritan with helping stop a kidnapping Wednesday night in Yuba City.
The incident happened near Colusa Avenue and Orange Street.
Yuba City police say officers responded to the scene just before midnight after a witness called to report they had broken up what appeared to be a kidnapping.
A man, 36-year-old Victor Pimentel, had apparently jumped out of some bushes and grabbed a woman. He then tried to pull her into his car.
The Good Samaritan was able to intervene just in time and stop Pimentel.
Officers arrested Pimentel at the scene and booked him into Sutter County Jail. Pimentel is facing kidnapping charges.