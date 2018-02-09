ONE-MINUTE NEWSCAST:  Watch the all-new 11 a.m. update
Topics: Capitol riot suspects asking for charge dismissal • Flu activity down, but still high in CA • State surplus auction
Filed Under:Kidnapping, Yuba City

YUBA CITY (CBS13) – Authorities are crediting a Good Samaritan with helping stop a kidnapping Wednesday night in Yuba City.

The incident happened near Colusa Avenue and Orange Street.

Yuba City police say officers responded to the scene just before midnight after a witness called to report they had broken up what appeared to be a kidnapping.

Victor Manuel Pimentel. (Credit: Sutter County Sheriff's Office)

Victor Manuel Pimentel. (Credit: Sutter County Sheriff’s Office)

 

A man, 36-year-old Victor Pimentel, had apparently jumped out of some bushes and grabbed a woman. He then tried to pull her into his car.

The Good Samaritan was able to intervene just in time and stop Pimentel.

Officers arrested Pimentel at the scene and booked him into Sutter County Jail. Pimentel is facing kidnapping charges.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch