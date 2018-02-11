Filed Under:Arrest, Athlete Arrest, Domestic Violence, Pro Athletes, Reuben Foster, San Francisco 49ers

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Authorities say San Francisco 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster has been arrested on suspicion of domestic violence and possessing an assault rifle.

Arrest records show Foster was booked at the Santa Clara County jail Sunday with bail set at $75,000.

The East Bay Times reports that a woman who has been in a long-term relationship with Foster told officers an assault occurred after an argument. Officers located the rifle while responding to the call.

Foster is expected to post bail on Sunday.

The 49ers released a statement saying the organization is aware of the arrest and is collecting information.

In January, Foster was arrested and charged with second-degree marijuana possession in Alabama. He also was put in the league’s substance-abuse program for a diluted urine sample at least year’s combine.

