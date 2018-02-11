Filed Under:pastor, sexual assault, Sexual Misconduct, Southern California

COVINA, Calif. (AP) — A pastor suspected of sexually assaulting two Chinese exchange students at a Southern California motel has surrendered to authorities.

City News Service reports Douglas Rivera was accompanied by his attorney when he turned himself in Sunday at the Covina Police Department east of Los Angeles. No charges were immediately filed. Detectives are interviewing Rivera.

Authorities say the 40-year-old pastor at God’s Gypsy Christian Church is suspected of watching two girls through their motel window, performing sex acts on himself and then breaking into their room to assault them last week.

Witnesses reported seeing Rivera’s silver truck at the motel. Authorities later towed the truck, which had been painted black.

Rivera proclaimed his innocence in a social media video. He says he was at the wrong place at the wrong time.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch