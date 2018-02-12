Filed Under:el dorado county

HOMEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — A suspect in a suspicious death at Lake Tahoe has been arrested at a ski resort on the lake’s west shore.

El Dorado County deputies were dispatched to reports of shots fired at a home in the community of Homewood at about 12:40 p.m. Sunday where a dead body was found inside.

Sgt. Anthony Prencipe says when they arrived on scene about 8 miles (13 kilometers) south of Tahoe City a deputy heard additional shots coming from the area of a known felon’s address.

A deputy saw the suspect leaving the home and initiated pursuit. Deputies in neighboring Placer County joined the chase and took the suspect into custody at the Homewood ski resort.

The name of the suspect is being withheld. No other details have been released.

