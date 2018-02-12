Filed Under:Islton, Sacramento County Sheriff's Department

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A man has been arrested for setting another man on fire in Sacramento County on Monday.

Investigators say Robert Flemmings, 33, set a man on fire just before 6 a.m. on Monday.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department says the man had been taken to the hospital from the Cliffhouse River Access area following the incident in a private vehicle. He’s being treated for major burn injuries.

On Monday afternoon, deputies responded to another disturbance on the 300 block of Isleton. Flemmings, who was identified as a suspect in the earlier attack, was spotted and taken into custody.

He’s being held in the Sacramento County Main Jail on $350,000 bail.

Comments
  1. www.dontlabelmykid.wordpress.com says:
    February 12, 2018 at 11:58 pm

    At least he doesn’t look tweeked out on crystal meth or anything ….

    Reply Report comment

