SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A man has been arrested for setting another man on fire in Sacramento County on Monday.
Investigators say Robert Flemmings, 33, set a man on fire just before 6 a.m. on Monday.
The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department says the man had been taken to the hospital from the Cliffhouse River Access area following the incident in a private vehicle. He’s being treated for major burn injuries.
On Monday afternoon, deputies responded to another disturbance on the 300 block of Isleton. Flemmings, who was identified as a suspect in the earlier attack, was spotted and taken into custody.
He’s being held in the Sacramento County Main Jail on $350,000 bail.
