HUGHSON, Calif (CBS13) — Investigators are still trying to determine what led to a train derailment in Stanislaus County Saturday night.

According to officials from BNSF Railway, the train was traveling from Barstow to Stockton when it went off the tracks around 11:30 p.m. near the intersection of Santa Fe Ave. and Hatch Rd. in The City of Hughson.

As many as 30 railway cars were involved, sustaining significant damage. Officials say the main cargo was steel beams.

“Fortunately we did not have any injuries involved the incident and no hazardous material was involved,” said BNSF Railway spokesperson, Lena Kent.

“We’ll do a complete and thorough investigation to determine the cause. We look at a number of different factors “ she said.

The railway brought in heavy equipment to handle the massive cleanup effort which continued well into Sunday night and into Monday morning.

The wreckage cause for concern for many residents who witnessed a similar derailment not to long ago.

“It makes me wonder about train safety,” said Stephanie Hotchkiss.

“This is not the first time it’s happened. It happened a couple years ago maybe three miles down the track “ she said.

Railway officials say damage to the signal booth along the roadway may not be repaired until Thursday so the public should expect road closures.