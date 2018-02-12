ONE-MINUTE NEWSCAST:  Watch the all-new 9 a.m. update
Topics: Police chiefs endorse Villaraigosa • Isleton car fire • Hughson train derailment clean-up
Filed Under:MLB, San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Former Major League Baseball pitcher Esteban Loaiza was arrested in San Diego on drug charges after he was caught with 20 kilograms (44 pounds) of cocaine and heroin.

Yahoo Sports MLB Writer Jeff Passan reported the 46-year-old Loaiza was taken into custody Feb. 9 and is being held on $200,000 bail.

Per Passan, the two-time All-Star is charged with possession of drugs with intent to sell and is scheduled to be arraigned in a San Diego courtroom on Wednesday.

Loaiza, who last pitched in the majors in 2008, made over $40 million in his 13-year career. He played for eight teams, with his best season coming in 2003 as a member of the Chicago White Sox.

He was married to famed singer Jenni Rivera, who died in a 2012 plane crash.

According to police records, Loaiza lives in Chula Vista.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch