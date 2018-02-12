Filed Under:Animal Cruelty, San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – A man suspected of throwing a Chihuahua dog to its death from the seventh floor of a San Francisco parking garage during a car burglary has been arrested.

San Francisco Police say 35-year-old Wakeen Best was arrested Sunday after he allegedly broke into a car and tossed the black and tan dog to its death.

Police say the owner of Dunky first thought the dog had escaped from the vehicle parked near Union Square and fell but called police when he discovered broken glass and blood in the car.

Officials saw footage that showed Best during the break-in and immediately recognized him.

Best was held on suspicion of felony burglary, animal cruelty, grand theft, possession of stolen property, carrying a concealed weapon, vandalism and probation violation.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch