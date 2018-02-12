ONE-MINUTE NEWSCAST:  Watch the all-new 11 a.m. update
Topics: Former NFL player Syd'Quan Thompson arrested • Lyft now has ski rack option
Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A former Sacramento standout athlete has been arrested.

Sacramento police confirm that Syd’Quan Thompson was arrested Sunday night. The exact charges he’s facing are not clear at this time, but he isn’t eligible for bail.

Thompson attended Grant Union High School and played college ball at UC Berkeley. He was drafted in the 7th round by the Denver Broncos in 2010 but was later cut in 2012 and hasn’t played in the NFL since.

Syd’Quan’s brother is current Carolina Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson.

