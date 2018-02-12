ONE-MINUTE NEWSCAST:  Watch the all-new 3 p.m. update
LIVERMORE, Calif. (AP) – Authorities say two teenagers have been arrested in the killing of a 19-year-old woman who was stabbed several times, dumped from a car and left for dead.

Alameda County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Ray Kelly says the teenager died Monday at a hospital, where she was taken after a passing motorist saw her and called authorities.

Kelly says the woman from Tracy told investigators who stabbed her shortly before dying at Eden Medical Center in Castro Valley.

He says the woman crawled nearly 100 yards along the roadway before the motorist discovered her.

A teen man and a teen woman were arrested at a home in Modesto.

Authorities did not identify the victim or the 19-year-old suspects.

 

