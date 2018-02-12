ONE-MINUTE NEWSCAST:  Watch the all-new 9 a.m. update
Topics: Police chiefs endorse Villaraigosa • Isleton car fire • Hughson train derailment clean-up
Filed Under:South Sacramento, stabbing

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – Three people are recovering from significant injuries after being stabbed in south Sacramento Saturday night.

It happened at the Chinese Contract Center on 65th Street and Savings Place.

Witnesses tell sheriff’s detectives they went to the center to gamble.

“If there’s any gambling on a larger scale going on there, we are unaware of that, and we have no information leading us to believe that at this time,” said Sgt. Shaun Hampton with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department.

Detectives say they don’t know what led to the stabbing.

“Three people stabbed in one location at one time is something that’s very uncommon,” Hampton said.

Deputies did catch the suspect, a 37-year-old man.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch