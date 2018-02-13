8 Adults, 1 Child Escape Modesto House FireA Modesto family of nine had to rush out of their home Tuesday morning due to a fire.

LOOK: Teen's Jump Onto 'Ice' Trampoline Goes ViralA Missouri teen's leap onto an ice-coated trampoline was captured in slow motion by the boy's friend and later posted on YouTube by the jumper's mom

Olympic Skater Rescued Pup From South Korea Meat Trade, Wins GoldAn Olympic figure skater went to South Korea last year to rescue dogs from the country's controversial meat trade, now she's back and taking home a gold medal.

Fewer California Immigrant Students Seek College AssistanceThere's been a significant drop in applications for college financial aid by California students who are in the country illegally after being brought to the U.S. as young children.