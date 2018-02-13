DUBLIN (CBS) — Authorities in the East Bay have confirmed the identities of the two stabbing suspects arrested Monday after being identified by the victim they had left for dead along a rural Livermore road.
The Alameda County Sheriff’s office confirms that 19-year-old Daniel Gross and 25-year-old Melissa Leonardo were booked for murder Tuesday morning. Both are Modesto residents.
Authorities also released the identity of the woman killed: 19-year-old Tracy resident Lizette Andrea Cuesta.
Cuesta was found bleeding from multiple stab wounds by a passing car near Tesla Road about two miles west of the Carnegie State Vehicular Recreation Area early Monday morning.
The suspects were taken into custody at a home on the 1000 block of Nadine Avenue in Modesto after authorities staked out the location for hours.
Alameda County authorities said that the victim’s dying declaration named the two suspects who came to that location and were taken into custody.