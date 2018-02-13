Filed Under:Lake Tahoe

HOMEWOOD, Calif. (AP) – A 47-year-old suspect has been charged with murder in a homicide on Lake Tahoe’s west shore that detectives previoiusly described as a suspicious death.

Jeremy David Virgo of Tahoma was being held Tuesday in the El Dorado County Jail after he was arrested Sunday at the Homewood Mountain ski resort about 8 miles south of Tahoe City.

It wasn’t immediately clear if he has a lawyer or will be appointed one at a pending court appearance.

El Dorado County deputies were dispatched to reports of shots fired at a home in the community of Homewood at about 12:40 p.m. Sunday where a dead body was found inside.

Sgt. Anthony Prencipe said the victim’s identity was being withheld until next of kin were notified.

 

