John Smoltz: 'The Success Of The Atlanta Braves Won't Be Duplicated'Hall of Famer and World Series champion John Smoltz discusses the Atlanta Braves dynasty and a new documentary about the franchise.

Rising Stars: Troy TerryThe University of Denver stand out looks to help Team USA in their quest for gold.

Middle Schooler Already Committed To College For SoftballShe’s only 13 years old and has already been recruited by Oklahoma State University. She’s a star softball player — in middle school.

Keidel: LeBron James, Cavaliers Still No Threat To WestLeBron James and his retooled Cavs still can't compete with the Warriors or Rockets. And an offseason move to the Lakers won't change that.