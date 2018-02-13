SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Sacramento couple is facing child abuse and neglect charges after a 6-year-old boy was found dead in their home.
Miguel Uribe, 22, and Angelica Garcia, 26, were arrested after a 6-year-old boy was found dead inside a home on the 7300 block of Power Inn Road.
The 6-year-old boy has been identified as Uribe’s younger brother.
Sacramento County Sheriff’s investigators were called out to the home by Sacramento Metro Fire Department after the boy’s body was found in the home. They found the circumstances around the child’s death suspicious.
Uribe is accused of assaulting his younger brother in such a way that lead to his death. He is not eligible for bail.
Garcia is accused of child endangerment and is being held on $500,000 bail.