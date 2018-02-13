ONE-MINUTE NEWSCAST:  Watch the all-new 11 a.m. update
DONNER SKI RANCH (CBS13) – About 10 kids some who have never seen snow before hit the slopes Sunday with officers from the Sacramento Police Department.

It’s part of a program that started about five years ago through the Sacramento Police Activities League.

The department has partnered up with the Robles School District and four times a year. About 10 kids are chosen to go skiing or snowboarding with officers who volunteer their time.

“There are a lot of underprivileged children at these schools and we wanted to give them the opportunity to see the snow,” said Sgt. Robert Young, who helps with the program.

The kids had a blast over at Donner Ski Ranch. They got breakfast, lunch and a ski lesson and all officers volunteer their time to be a part of the program.

Young says it’s a rewarding experience that helps build bonds with kids in the community.

