Fire On Southwest Airliner Forces 139 Passengers To EvacuateA fire on a Southwest Airlines plane forced passengers to evacuate before takeoff at a Southern California airport.

Morning Forecast - Feb. 13, 2018Find out what kind of weather to expect this week.

Missing Marysville Man Found Alive After 36 Hours In Remote AreaCBS13's Shirin Rajaee has more on the amazing rescue of a 70-year-old man with dementia who went missing and was found by crews in a remote area near Olivehurst.

Nearly A Year Later, Missing Husky Returned To Sacramento HomeChamp disappeared in April. Officials say he was likely stolen. Somehow he ended up nearly 300 miles away in Bakersfield.

Tequila Shortage Likely As Agave Needs Time To GrowNot only do younger plants produce less tequila, the early harvesting means the shortage will only worsen as time goes by and the prices could spike.