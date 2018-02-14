Filed Under:american river college

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A lockdown has been lifted at American River College on Wednesday night.

The lockdown was announced just before 7 p.m. after a report of a man tucking a gun into his waistband near bike racks on campus. Investigators say that man left the area and posed no threat to the campus.

When campus police arrived, there was no trace of a crime that had happened, according to a campus spokesperson.

The lockdown was lifted just before 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

It came the same day as a shooting at a Florida High School left 17 people dead.

