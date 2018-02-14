By Steph Rodriguez



Celebrate and reflect on the experiences and historical achievements of African-Americans from centuries past, the plight and accomplishments of the civil rights movement, as well as the work still being done in present day America by participating in these fun and educational suggestions to honor Black History Month in Sacramento. Whether it’s catching a live musical production, supporting a local business, or getting creative with arts and crafts centered on African culture, this list of educational activities will guide you through some of the best ways to pay respect to a culture that’s proven to be a powerful force in all areas of the world.

Classy Hippie Tea Co.

3226-A Broadway

Sacramento, CA 95817

(916) 325-2343

www.classyhippieteaco.com

At Classy Hippie Tea Co., T.E.A stands for Travel, Events, and Activism, and it’s all centered around a love for community and of course a piping hot cup of tea. Leo Hickman is the founder of this locally owned tea house and he’s also a professional tea sommelier, a biomedical engineer, a post-9/11 soldier, and a world traveler. Inspired by his travels, Hickman wanted to bring all the wonderful varieties of loose-leaf organic teas he’s tasted to Sacramento. Visit Classy Hippie Tea’s website for more details on weekly events like Wednesdays, which are reserved for meditation and also fresh, potent flavors of tea that promote health and wellness.Thursdays are a beginners guide to tea infused pairings, and every First Friday be sure to come out to the tea and chocolate, or cheese pairing. This business operates on a membership and guest basis so be sure to visit Classy Hippie Tea Co to find out more and open your taste buds to a new world of flavors.

California Museum

1020 O St.

Sacramento, CA 95814

(916) 653-7524

www.californiamuseum.org

To commemorate Black History Month, the California Museum presents, And Still We Rise: Race, Culture and Visual Conversations. This exhibition features 67 story quilts hand-crafted by artists from the Women of Color Quilter’s Network. These intricately designed works of art chronicle 400 years of significant events that have transformed social justice for African-Americans. Curated by Dr. Carolyn Mazloomi and organized by the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center and the Cincinnati Museum Center, the national traveling display reveals the triumph of the human spirit, inspiring visitors to reflect on the African-American experience from the 17th to 21st centuries. This exhibition runs from February 6 to May 27. General admission is $9 for adults, college students and seniors with I.D. are $7.50, children ages 6 to 17 are $7, and ages 0 to 5 are free.

Crocker Art Museum

216 O St.

Sacramento, CA 95814

(916) 808-1060

www.crockerart.org

On Sunday, February 18 from noon to 4 p.m., the Crocker Art Museum is hosting its annual Black History Month Celebration. This family friendly event is free to the public and will feature live performances, hands-on activities, and Sacramento’s one-and-only Black and Beautiful Community Marketplace. This year’s festival will feature the one-woman exhibition Faith Ringgold: An American Artist, and the concurrent exhibition of works by African American artists, Hopes Springing High: Gifts of African American Art. The celebration will feature high-energy beats by Grant High School’s renowned drumline, drama by Celebration Arts, and a special “Baby, that’s Jazz“ presentation exploring African American musical roots and legacy. What’s more, inspired by the history-making Black Panther film, the festival will explore Afro-Futurism in art and music. Get ready to sing-along, call and respond, and most of all celebrate all the amazing contributions of many African Americans from history and present day.

Cal Expo

1600 Exposition Blvd.

Sacramento, CA 95815

(916) 477-0157

www.blackexpoevents.info

On Sunday, February 25 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., come celebrate the 29th annual Sacramento Black Expo, the largest celebration in honor of Black History Month that embraces and celebrates the historical figures of the past as well as the emerging black leaders of the present that have meant so much to this nation’s legacy. During this two-day event, enjoy food, culture and live entertainment in addition to summits on education, health, business, housing and more. One of many highlighted speakers during this weekend includes self-made billionaire Janice Bryant Howroyd, who is the chief executive officer of The ACT-1 Group, the largest privately held, woman-owned workforce solutions company in the U.S.

