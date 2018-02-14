STOCKTON (CBS13) — The search continues for a mother of three who went missing in east Stockton after taking her beloved dog out for a walk.

Family members say they haven’t seen Ashley Holloway, 30, since she left her home. They have been canvassing several neighborhoods talking to people in the hopes of finding any clues on her whereabouts.

Lyda Padilla says she’s been praying every night for her friend, who mysteriously disappeared almost a week ago.

“I’ve known Ashley since she was a baby so, this ain’t like her to be missing like this. She’s a good mom; I don’t know why she disappeared. All I know, hopefully, she’ll come home,” said Lyda Padilla, a family friend.

Holloway is the mother of three children, all under the age of 16. Tinkerbell is a small Chihuahua that friends say never left her side.

“She was walking the dog, and I guess, the dog came back, and she disappeared,” she said.

Holloway’s long-time boyfriend, Albert Garcia says they have been together for the last 13 years. Garcia says the couple had plans to hang out after the Super Bowl.

“She said a couple of words to my son here, and she walks off, and he was actually the last one to see her,” said Albert Garcia.

A spokesperson for the Stockton Police Department says detectives are currently looking into Holloway’s disappearance. In the meantime, loved ones say they are not giving up hope.

“I’ve been worried since she’s been gone. I don’t know what to think or what to do; we put flyers up everywhere. We asked all the neighborhood, every friend, and person that knows her from the taco truck to the liquor store, everyone we can think of,” said Garcia.

According to the flyer being passed out by family members, Holloway was wearing a black hoodie sweatshirt and blue jeans. Anyone with information in the disappearance of Holloway is being asked to contact crime stoppers.