ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – Police say two brothers are under arrest after an explosion at their apartment turned out to be from a suspected honey oil lab.
The incident happened at an apartment complex along the 1600 block of Vineyard Road.
According to the Roseville Police Department, fire crews responded to the apartment a little after 6 p.m. Tuesday. An explosion apparently happened on the balcony of the apartment, causing some damage to the balcony wall and prompting the buildings fire sprinklers to start.
Firefighters say they found what looked like a honey oil lab at the scene.
Two brothers, 56-year-old Larry Gene Folkerts and 57-year-old Gary Arlen Folkerts, were subsequently arrested by police. They are facing numerous drug charges.