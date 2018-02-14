SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) – California’s Legislative Women’s Caucus has named a new acting chair after sexual misconduct allegations prompted its outspoken leader to take a leave of absence.
Democratic Assemblywoman Susan Eggman of Stockton is the interim chair of the group of women lawmakers that focuses on passing policies benefiting women and families.
The caucus’s Wednesday vote comes after last week’s news that Democratic Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia, the prior chair, is the subject of an investigation for allegedly groping a male legislative staffer. Garcia, who denies the claims, is on an unpaid leave of absence.
San Diego lawyer Dan Gilleon is planning a press conference Wednesday to announce additional misconduct allegations against Garcia by some of her former employees. Gilleon says he’ll deliver a letter to the Assembly Rules Committee outlining the claims.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press.