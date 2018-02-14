VACAVILLE (CBS13) — A bus driver was arrested for allegedly abusing a special-needs student on Wednesday.
Kim Klopson, 64, was arrested on Wednesday after a school district employee noticed visible injuries on a special-needs student.
The alleged assault happened on Feb. 6 when a student did not want to get off the bus at Browns Valley Elementary School. Investigators say Klopson grabbed and physically moved the young girl, leaving the child with abrasions.
A district employee reported the assault to the principal who started an investigation. Klopson was removed from the bus driving schedule and is no longer employed by the Vacaville Unified School District.
Klopson was arrested on a felony child abuse charge on Wednesday.