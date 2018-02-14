WATCH LIVE: Report: 20-50 people injured following shooting at high school in Florida • More from CBS Miami
Filed Under:Vacaville

VACAVILLE (CBS13) – Police in Vacaville are looking for the suspect who is apparently targeting teachers who leave their classrooms unattended.

The Vacaville Police Department says, last week, an area elementary school teacher got a call from her credit card company about some suspicious activity. About $1,000 in fraudulent purchases were made with her cards, police say.

It appears that someone had gotten into her classroom for the short time she left it unattended. The cards were used within hours of the theft.

She was able to cancel the transactions.

The incident is similar to thefts that happened to teachers at several schools in Davis recently.

Surveillance photos of the suspect in both the Davis and Vacaville incidents have been released.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact authorities immediately.

