Dad Who Walked 11 Miles To Work Given Car By Co-WorkersA UPS employee in Arkansas was walking 11 miles to work every day until his co-workers found out and stepped in to help the single father.

Scary Landing After United Flight From California Loses Engine CoverA United flight made an emergency landing in Honolulu on Tuesday after a piece of the cover came off the plane's right engine, United spokesman Charles Hobart said.

Lovely Flying: Airliner Takes Heart-Shaped Route For Valentine's DayA Virgin Atlantic plane got into the spirit of Valentine's Day by taking a heart-shaped flight path while traveling over the coast of England.

Teacher Who Called Military 'Lowest Of Low' Still Won't ResignHe said the comments attributed to him were "definitely taken out of context."