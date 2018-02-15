SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Authorities say a Sacramento International Airport ticket agent who followed her instinct saved two local girls from an online predator.

It was a typical day for American Airlines agent Denice Miracle when two young girls came to her ticket counter. They had a number of small bags but told her they had no ID.

“The way they kept looking back-and-forth at each other like they weren’t really sure, and they were texting someone on the phone, and that person was giving them answers,” she said.

Miracle noticed the ticket from Sacramento to New York was purchased online, the credit card was in a different name and something else.

“It was a first-class ticket; it was very expensive. I told a supervisor go to call the sheriff that it just doesn’t feel right. It just didn’t feel right,” she said.

When Sacramento County Sheriffs deputies arrived the 15 and 17-year-olds told deputies they met a man called “Drey” on Instagram and he invited them to New York for the weekend to earn $2,000 for some work modeling in music videos.

They had told their parents they were spending the night at the others home.

Responding deputy Todd Sanderson said the girls had no clue the ticket had no return.

“They were somewhat flippant saying that no, that can’t be true and I said, ‘No, the airline says you have a one-way ticket,’ and I said ‘It’s my belief you’re going back there not to do the things you think you’re going to do.’ And they said ‘I wouldn’t let anything happen that I didn’t want to.’ And I said, ‘Well, probably you wouldn’t have a choice in the matter.’”

Authorities quickly investigated “Drey” on Instagram, but it was too late.

“When we attempted to look him up on Instagram just a few minutes after contact he erased all of his profiles on social media.”

Authorities believe this person is an expert at this type of thing, befriending potential victims online, and luring them away. They believe the girls would most certainly have become victims.

Deputies say Denice Miracle’s name certainly suits her.

“She probably really was their miracle that day whether they want to believe it or not.”

Deputies say the girls were from the Fairfield/Vacaville area and when they notified their parents, those parents were in shock.

Authorities hope this story is a good lesson for parents to make sure they are keeping a close eye keep an all kids social media accounts.