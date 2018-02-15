Watering Restrictions Starting In Sacramento March 1It's an announcement that's all too familiar to Sacramento residents. Starting March 1, they'll have to limit their outdoor watering.

Teen Charged With 17 Counts of Murder In Florida High School AttackAn orphaned 19-year-old with a troubled past and his own AR-15 rifle was charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder Thursday morning after being questioned for hours by state and federal authorities following the deadliest school shooting in the U.S. in five years.

California Officials Warn Of Pesticide-Tainted Nopales CactusCalifornia officials are warning people not to eat the Mexican cactus known as nopales sold at certain stores over concerns they may be tainted with unapproved pesticides.

Radio Host Loses Job After Sexual Comments On Teen Olympian Chloe KimA San Francisco Bay Area radio station has fired one of its hosts for sexual comments he made about 17-year-old Olympic snowboarder Chloe Kim on another station.